Trump and Biden to meet on Wednesday

US President-elect Donald Trump will meet with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced on Saturday.

The meeting, which was initiated by Biden, will take place at 11:00 a.m., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Incoming first lady Melania Trump has also been invited to the White House to meet with first lady Jill Biden, an official in the East Wing told CNN, though it is unclear when that meeting will take place.

Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles , and Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, have been in contact this week regarding Trump’s transition and coordinated Wednesday’s meeting, two sources familiar with the process told CNN.

Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday, the day after the election, to congratulate him on his win over Vice President Kamala Harris and invite him to the White House, an administration official said.

Trump on Thursday said he and Biden had agreed to have lunch together “very shortly” when they spoke by phone, telling NBC News his calls with Biden and Harris after the race was called were “very nice calls, very respectful both ways.”