Minister of Labor and the overseer of the National Insurance Yoav Ben-Tzur held an emergency meeting this morning (Friday) with the acting director of the National Insurance, Zvika Cohen, following the Amsterdam soccer pogrom.

In the discussion, held with the participation of representatives of the hostility department, it was agreed that the event will be recognized by the National Insurance as a terrorist act. The fans who were present and injured in the event will receive immediate assistance upon their arrival in the country by the National Insurance as victims of terrorist acts.

Upon the transfer and receipt of the names of the victims from the relevant parties, the rehabilitation workers of the National Insurance will contact the families and provide immediate response, including financial support for mental assistance through the resilience centers.

Minister Ben-Tzur stated: "We are witnessing an anti-Semitic, brutal, and violent event reminiscent of dark days in Jewish history. We will continue to use all tools to bring back all the fans to Israel and provide immediate assistance to the injured by the National Insurance as victims of hostile acts".

Cohen added: "The National Insurance is prepared and ready to receive the victims from the pogrom event in the Netherlands and to provide immediate assistance from our rehabilitation workers, and for as long as they need and require."

Hundreds of fans were attacked last night by Arabs in Amsterdam, upon exiting the stadium where a match against the Ajax team took place.

The fans testified that an ambush had been set for them in advance at various points outside the stadium. In difficult footage circulated on social media, fans are seen being violently attacked, beaten, and attempts were made to run them over.

One of the fans was forced to say "Free Palestine" until he was released. Some of the fans barricaded themselves in shops and other locations in the city. The local police evacuated some of the Israelis to hotels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated that 10 Israelis were injured and that there are three who have lost contact, and efforts are ongoing to locate them. Following the guidance of political officials and in accordance with a situation assessment, the IDF is preparing to send a rescue delegation in coordination with the Dutch government. "The delegation will depart on transport planes and will include medical and rescue teams; the Home Front Command is leading the rescue operation in cooperation with the branches, various departments in the IDF, and security organizations.''

The IDF updated that according to the situation assessment, all IDF personnel are banned from flying to Holland until further notice.