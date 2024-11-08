The European Jewish Congress expresses its horror and outrage at the violent attacks against Israeli football (soccer) fans perpetrated on the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday night by pro-Palestinian supporters.

“These shocking antisemitic attacks on the streets of a European city should be a wake-up call to Dutch and European authorities about where uncontrolled anti-Israel demonstrations lead,” said EJC President Dr. Ariel Muzicant.

“We call on Dutch authorities to take all necessary measures to protect Jews and Israelis in the country and to allow and facilitate safe and speedy return for all Israeli citizens from the country,” he added.

On Thursday night, fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in the streets of Amsterdam after the team’s loss to local club Ajax, with social media posts showing brutal assaults by masked assailants, some of whom were carrying Palestinian flags and shouting, “Free Palestine”. At least ten Israelis were injured in the attacks and three are reported still missing.

“We are deeply shocked that such a pogrom can take place on the streets of Europe with Israelis apparently offered little protection, but we are fully aware that these attacks do not occur in a vacuum and come against a background of wide scale displays of anti-Jewish and Israeli hate on the streets of European capitals, mimicking the Hamas pogrom of Israelis on October 7 last year", Muzicant said.