Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning, spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof following the antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam and emphasized the great importance of the Dutch government ensuring the wellbeing of all Israelis in the Netherlands, including those who were wounded and injured in the disturbances.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he views with utmost gravity the planned antisemitic attack against Israeli citizens and requested that security be increased for the Dutch Jewish community.

The Prime Minister thanked his Dutch counterpart for expressing shock over last night's events and for saying that it was an extraordinary and antisemitic event.

Pursuant to the Prime Minister's directive, Israeli planes are now en route to the Netherlands to bring back the [Israeli] citizens, including the wounded.

Since the outbreak of the disturbances, Prime Minister Netanyahu has been in direct contact with his Military Secretary and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received regular updates on the situation, and has monitored the implementation of his directives.

In addition, President Isaac Herzog condemned the pogrom and wrote, "We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

"This is a serious incident, a warning sign for any country that wishes to uphold the values of freedom. I give my full support to the cooperation now taking place between the governments, and trust that the authorities in the Netherlands will act immediately and take all necessary measures to protect, locate, and rescue all Israelis and Jews under attack, and to eradicate the violence against Jewish and Israeli citizens by all required means," Herzog said.