Kohelet Policy Forum member and international law expert Prof. Eugene Kontorovich noted that Holland, the site of last night's antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam, is also the site of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, where Israel and Israeli leaders are under investigation on false accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity.

"The country that hosts both the ICJ and ICC is allowing a massive pogrom to take place against Jews, while these august tribunals entertain proceedings against the Jewish State for defending itself from a pogrom. If the ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, Netanyahu should say, "Sorry I can't show up, its not safe for Jews in Holland," Prof. Kontorovich wrote.

Commentary Magazine editor John Podhoretz said in response to Prof. Kontorovich's observation, "This is an important observation. The Hague is the home of 'prosecutions' of the Jewish state and Jewish officials of the state, so maybe it should be prosecuted itself for crimes against Jews."

"If you tell me right now that you can be an anti-Zionist without being an anti-Semite, I'm going to say you are complicit in the beatings, bloodyings, and disappearing of Jews, and that you can go straight to Gehenna and stay there until Judgment Day," Podhoretz wrote in another post.

He added in reference to the accusations made during the recent presidential election campaign that right-wing figures in America are Nazis, "No more easy Hitler analogies, people. Stop amusing yourself with factitous comparisons. Enough. Hitler is in Amsterdam tonight. That's what it looks like, you fools."