The Knesset plenum approved early Thursday morning the second and third readings of a law allowing the deportation of families of terrorists, proposed by MKs Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud), Eliyahu Revivo (Likud) and Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit).

61 MKs voted in favor of the legislation and 41 voted against it.

The law stipulates that the Minister of the Interior will be permitted to order the deportation of a family member of a terrorist, after a hearing, if it is proven that he knew in advance of his relative's intention to commit an act of terrorism and did not make efforts to prevent the act.

In addition, the option will be given to deport a family member who expressed support or identified with the act, or published words of praise or encouragement for a terrorist act or a terrorist organization.

The validity of the deportation order for an Israeli citizen shall not be less than seven years and shall not exceed 15 years, and for a permanent or temporary resident - shall not be less than 10 years and shall not exceed 20 years.

The explanatory notes to the bill read: "In recent years, and in particular after the beginning of the Swords of Iron war, which broke out following the terrorist attack that began on October 7, 2023, the cases in which citizens and holders of a permanent residence permit in Israel incite to terrorism have increased, either by publishing direct calls to commit terrorist acts or by publishing words of praise, sympathy or encouragement for these acts, supporting them or identifying with them."

The notes further states that "from various studies conducted over the years, both by the National Security Council and by the IDF related to dozens of terrorists with Israeli citizenship, it emerged that the terrorists' only concern was what would happen to their families after the attack. There is no doubt that many terrorists will refrain from carrying out an attack, as long as they know that their families will be punished for it."