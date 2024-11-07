The Knesset plenum on Wednesday approved in a preliminary vote a bill to dramatically reduce fines for some passengers using public transportation.

If the bill is passed into law, it will reduce the fines for passengers who purchased a daily or monthly pass but forgot to swipe their cards from 180 NIS to 20 NIS.

"This is an absurdity which has lasted for years," MK Moshe Roth (United Torah Judaism), who initiated the bill, said. "A citizen who paid ahead of time for the trip, but forgot to swipe his card, receives a fine equal to that of someone who never intended to pay. It's simply not logical."

Roth, who led the process, stressed the importance of the bill: "Today we have brought truly good news to public transportation users. The new law will finally create appropriate balance between enforcement and social justice."

The bill has received support from a wide swath of parties, and follows the court's criticism of the status quo.

"We are correcting a historic injustice," Roth added. "We cannot continue with this policy of disproportionate punishment."

The bill is expected to both help those who hold monthly or other calendar-based passes, as well as encourage increased use of public transportation. It is now expected to continue the legal process necessary to become law.