Three teenage boys, ages 15-16, were arrested on suspicion of attacking a bus driver in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The teens had smoked on a public bus, and the bus driver ordered them to cease. Following this, the teens began punching the bus driver, and then stole his cellphone.

The teens later disembarked from the bus and began hurling rocks at it, as well as at another bus whose driver attempted to help.

The driver who had told the teens to cease smoking suffered bruises following the assault, and both buses suffered damage.

Smoking, including vaping, is forbidden on public transportation, as well as at all train stops and stations, and all covered bus stops, including within a perimeter area around them. The ban also applies to various other public spaces, such as near hospitals, medical centers, and educational institutions, as well as in public parks.

Israeli law was amended to include electronic cigarettes and other smoking products in late 2018, and the changes took effect in early 2019.