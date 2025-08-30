Jerusalem's light rail will resume regular operations on Sunday, running between Neve Yaakov in northern Jerusalem to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in southern Jerusalem.

Since May, light rail service in Jerusalem has been disrupted by construction work aiming to connect the future "Green Line" of the train to the existing "Red Line." The construction is considered one of the most complex engineering operations of its kind in Israel.

The work was carried out at six locations in central Jerusalem and included infrastructure connections, track installation, electrical and control systems, and the construction of a new “island” station. The operation was completed on schedule, even during Operation Rising Lion, and received the necessary safety certification from the Transportation Ministry for the line’s operation.

In the coming days, the Neve Yaakov depot is also expected to open, enhancing the operational flexibility of the light rail and improving service availability for passengers. Additionally, starting Tuesday, September 2, 2025, shuttle lines 500-503 will be discontinued, and bus routes in southwestern Jerusalem will return to their original routes, except for line 27, which will continue to run to the Central Station.

Haturim Station, which is still undergoing infrastructure and safety system work, will remain closed in the coming weeks, with its opening date to be announced later. Further development along the Red Line corridor will continue at night only, without disrupting regular service.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, “The return of the Red Line to full operation is significant news for the residents of Jerusalem. We successfully completed a complex task while remaining on schedule, restoring essential light rail service to tens of thousands of passengers. This is a significant step on the path towards an outstanding transportation revolution, at the end of which Jerusalem will become the first city in Israel with a modern, comfortable, light rail network connecting all parts of the city.”