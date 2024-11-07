Asaf Sadeh, whose son Sivan was murdered on Wednesday in a Hezbollah rocket barrage on Kfar Masarik in northern Israel as he worked in the kibbutz's fields, eulogized him in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

Sadeh recounted the moment he received the difficult news: "I called his manager, who's a good friend of ours and of Sivan's. He reached the area before me. When I arrived there were two ambulances and police. I waited two minutes and it was already clear to me. That's how I discovered the worst thing of all.

"We are a family of farmers, from the beginning, we always were. Our cemetery is in the fields, you go down the same roads he would on the way to work every day, and that's where he will be buried," he added.

He also said: "Sivan worked along with his studies, to us, work is no less important than anything else, and Sivan was the most diligent person in the world. A boy who worked in many places, he loved to work.

"He didn't work for the money, he felt that he was doing things that were needed, that he was needed. He did it with love and happiness voluntarily."

Sadeh shared: "Sivan was supposed to enlist in the Paratroopers Brigade in March, to fight and do what everyone who reaches the age of 18 should do in this country.

"We took into consideration that something may G-d forbid happen to him, we spoke about it, but he wanted to go into combat, and we really supported him. We didn't think that four months before his draft this would happen."