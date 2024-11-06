The body of an 18-year-old Israeli boy was found this evening (Wednesday) in the village of Masarik in northern Israel after he was killed by a rocket fired by Hezbollah.

Initial reports suggested that the youth was a foreign worker before he was identified. His body was found in an agricultural area after a barrage in the area.

The youth was killed in a barrage of about 25 rockets that was fired at about 6 pm. He worked in agriculture in the community. When the sirens began, he left his car in an attempt to find shelter in a nearby ditch.

He was mortally wounded by shrapnel all over his body from one of the rockets that exploded in the area and was killed. A farmer passing by the area noticed him and called emergency forces, who pronounced him dead. They identified severe shrapnel injuries throughout his body.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated, "At 19:11, a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency call center in the Asher region to a male who was injured and unconscious in an agricultural field near the village of Masarik. MDA EMTs and paramedics reported that the male, approximately 40 years old (a foreign worker), had severe injuries from shrapnel and was declared dead at the scene."

MDA EMT Netanel Ben Yehuda said, "We were led to the scene by a local farmer working in the area. We found the injured man lying in the field, unconscious, with severe shrapnel wounds to his body. We conducted medical assessments, but he had no pulse and was not breathing, with fatal injuries to his body. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to pronounce him dead."

Regional Council chairman Moshe Davidovitz told Kan Reshet Bet that the youth was "one of our best sons."

"He went out to open the irrigation in the fields. According to what I was told, he followed the instructions and lay down on the ground, but there were no interceptions in the agricultural areas," he said.