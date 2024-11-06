Democrat pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres won reelection to his US House seat in New York on Tuesday.

Torres won more than 77% of the votes, defeating Republican Gonzalo Duran and independent Jose Vega.

Torres has been a strong supporter of Israel and has continued to support the Jewish state throughout the war against Hamas.

In August, Torres noted that Israel's critics continue to criticize it even when it does what they previously said they wanted, following the eliminations of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"I am old enough to remember the international community pressuring Israel to pursue a 'surgical' approach to rooting out Hamas—the very thing for which Israel is now being condemned by the international community. What can be less indiscriminate and more targeted than surgically removing the leader of the terrorist organization that orchestrated October 7th?" Torres wrote on X.

"Israel is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t," he said.

In September, Torres was accosted by an anti-Israel activist at a climate conference, who accused him of "obliterating" the Palestinian Arab people and land.

In a video posted to social media, the activist demanded of Torres, the activist approached Torres and demanded, "How can you be at a climate summit when you continue to obliterate not only the people of Palestine but the land?"

Torres responded, "The greatest threat to our country are useful idiots like you."