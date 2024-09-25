Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) was accosted by an anti-Israel activist at a climate conferendce who accused him of "obliterating" the Palestinian Arab people and land.

In a video posted to social media, the activist demanded of Torres, the activist approached Torres and demanded, "How can you be at a climate summit when you continue to obliterate not only the people of Palestine but the land?"

Torres responded, "The greatest threat to our country are useful idiots like you."

The activist continued to accuse Torres of complicity in the supposed Israeli "genocide," which he called "a figment of your imagination."

Following the incident, Rep. Torres stated, "After speaking at a conference about climate change, I found myself accosted by an Anti-Israel extremist who kept following me and foaming at the mouth like a raving lunatic."

"I refuse to be bullied and intimidated by the extremes of American politics. My support for the US-Israel relationship remains unshaken and unshakeable," he said.