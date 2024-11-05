A 13-year-old Jewish boy was assaulted in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York while on his way to school on Monday, Jewish Future Alliance Director Yaacov Behrman reported.

Behrman wrote on X, "It keeps happening—another attack."

He stated, "A 13-year-old Jewish boy from Crown Heights was slapped in the face on his way to school this morning at approximately 8 a.m. He was riding his bike between Winthrop and Clarkson, near the hospital, when a man slapped him. He arrived at school shaken, and the school contacted his parents and@ShomrimCH. He is currently in the process of filing a police report at @NYPD71Pct."

In a follow-up post, Behrman wrote, "I spoke to the mother. A police report has been filed. The child looks younger than his age and is quite short. He cannot understand why someone would hit him in the face for no reason. What has happened to our society?"

Last week, a visibly Jewish man was slashed in the face in a random attack on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. The victim was walking when the perpetrator, who was described as a black man wearing a ski mask, attacked him without provocation while yelling hateful statements.