A visibly Jewish man was slashed in the face in a random attack on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York Tuesday morning, COLlive reported.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m. local time. The victim was walking when the perpetrator, who was described as a black man wearing a ski mask, attacked him without provocation while yelling hateful statements.

Jewish Future Alliance Director Yaacov Behrman wrote on X, "I can confirm that at approximately 9am this morning on Flatbush and Lafayette, a member of the Crown Jewish community was slashed in the face. I just spoke to the family; he is hospitalized and requires surgery. The attacker allegedly yelled hateful rhetoric."

"This is a very serious incident, and the Jewish Future Alliance is deeply concerned about it. Witnesses at the scene testified that it was unprovoked. We are praying for the victim and sending support and love to his family," Berhman added.

Earlier this month, an elderly haredi Jewish man was peppered sprayed in another unprovoked attack in the Boro Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

About a week earlier, a van driver threatened two Jewish men walking to synagogue in Brooklyn on the first day of Rosh Hashanah. The driver became irate at the sight of the visibly Jewish men and yelled “F–-ing Jew! Drop dead Zionist!”

Authorities said that the driver "edged toward” them “in a threatening manner" with his vehicle, threatening to run them over.

One witness told the Post that the driver had "loud Middle Eastern music or foreign music playing" and that he had been driving very fast.

Antisemitic incidents have increased in New York City since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. The NYPD stated that an overall rise in hate crimes in 2024 has been fueled by antisemitic attacks. In every month since October 7, the tally of anti-Jewish incidents has been higher year over year. Jews remain the group most targeted in hate crimes nearly every month.

An August report by Tom DiNapoli, the New York State comptroller, found that antisemitic incidents made up 44% of all hate crimes in the state last year, and 88% of those motivated by religious bias.

Last month, a Pakistani man was arrested and charged with planning a large-scale terrorist attack against a Jewish target in New York on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization. The suspect is believed to have targeted the Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and was planning to attack either on October 7, the anniversary of the Hamas massacre, or on October 11, Yom Kippur.