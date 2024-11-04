With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Riad Rida Ghazzawi in the area of Sultaniyeh in southern Lebanon.

Ghazzawi served as a commander in the Hezbollah Radwan force’s antitank missile system, and planned and executed a significant amount of terrorist attacks, including firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians and at IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

In an additional strike, the IAF struck numerous terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Safad El Battikh in southern Lebanon, including those with a Hezbollah Command Unit terrorist operating within them.

The terrorist was responsible for the smuggling of weaponry to Hezbollah terrorist cells in the area and for attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah terrorist operations in the Bint Jbeil area.

The IDF stressed: "These eliminations are part of a continued IDF effort to damage Hezbollah's military capabilities and to impair the group's ability to rehabilitate itself."