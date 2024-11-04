A soldier in the IDF's Givati Brigade was severely injured Monday in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF reported.

The soldier was injured by an antitank missile in Jabaliya, and was evacuated to receive medical treatment in a hospital. His family has been notified.

Earlier on Monday, a military spokesperson confirmed that the IAF, with the direction of the ISA and IDF ground troops, struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Al-Dalu, a member of the Islamic Jihad's Military Intelligence Unit. Ahmed Al-Dalu took part in the October 7th Massacre in the Israeli community of Kfar Aza. An additional terrorist was eliminated alongside him.

Throughout the war, Al-Dalu was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel.

IDF troops are continuing operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating within a military structure where landmines intended for attacks on IDF troops were being stored. The troops directed the IAF to strike and eliminate the terrorists and destroy the weapons.