In the Gaza Strip, the IAF, with the direction of the ISA and IDF ground troops, struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Al-Dalu, a member of the Islamic Jihad's Military Intelligence Unit.

Ahmed Al-Dalu took part in the October 7th Massacre in the Israeli community of Kfar Aza. An additional terrorist was eliminated alongside him. Throughout the war, Al-Dalu was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel.

IDF troops are continuing to operate against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the northern and central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes.

IDF troops are continuing operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating within a military structure where landmines intended for attacks on IDF troops were being stored. The troops directed the IAF to strike and eliminate the terrorists and destroy the weapons.

The IAF struck and eliminated Abu Ali Rida, the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon. Abu Ali Rida was responsible for planning and executing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on IDF troops and oversaw the terrorist activities of Hezbollah operatives in the area.

IDF troops continue to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon, dismantling terrorist infrastructure, locating weapons, and eliminating terrorists.

Over the past day, troops identified and struck a terrorist operating inside a structure in a town near the border. Numerous secondary explosions were observed following the strike.