The IDF is weighing the option to create new antitank units using the weapons seized during the fighting with Hezbollah, Israel Hayom reported.

During the fighting in Lebanon, the IDF took control of an "unprecedented" amount of weapons, including tens of thousands of Kornet and Almas antitank missiles, which are similar to the Israeli "Gill" missiles produced by Rafael.

The new units would focus on long-range antitank missiles.

According to reports, upon removal of the weapons from areas controlled by Hezbollah's Radwan Force, the IDF debated destroying part of the equipment, due to the enormous quantity, but in the end decided to transfer a large portion of it to Israel.

During the operation, dozens of trucks with weapons were removed from many villages in Lebanon, including Kfarkela, for the purpose of degrading the Radwan Force's capabilities.

In addition to the Almas missiles, the IDF also confiscated a significant quantity of Kornet missiles - the same type which were fired towards communities in northern Israel over the past year. These Russian-made, Iran-improved missiles can reach a distance of up to 12 kilometers.