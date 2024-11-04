Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Sunday they would uphold a maritime blockade on Israeli vessels, citing "intelligence information" suggesting that Israeli shipping firms are selling their assets to other companies, Reuters reported.

The Houthis, who are allied with Iran, stated they are intensifying actions in support of Hamas and Hezbollah in opposition to Israeli operations in the region.

"Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in maritime shipping affiliated to the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets and transfer their properties from shipping and maritime transport ships to other companies," said Yahya Sarea, the group’s military spokesperson.

Sarea also warned that the Houthis would not recognize any changes in company ownership and cautioned against collaboration with these entities.

In a televised statement, he reiterated that the Houthis would maintain their naval blockade on Israel, vowing to target any ships associated with, linked to, or en route to Israel.

The blockade, he stated, would remain in effect until "the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon stops."

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes, saying that the campaign against the "Zionist enemy" will continue and that the attacks against the American and British ships will not stop.