British Airways announced on Monday that it has extended the suspension of its flights to Israel until the end of March 2025.

The British airline initially suspended flights between London's Heathrow Airport and Ben Gurion Airport for three days in late September , citing the security escalation in the region, but has not resumed operations in Israel since then.

The airline stated on Monday that the current flight suspension until the end of March "will give greater certainty to our customers, who we're contacting to advise them of their options, including a full refund."

British Airways is one of dozens of international airlines that have suspended their service to Israel in recent months.