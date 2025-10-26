One year ago today, the Israeli Air Force completed strikes on military targets in Iran, conducted in response to the Iranian regime’s attacks against the State of Israel in the preceding months. The Israeli Air Force conducted precise and targeted strikes against military targets in several areas across Iran.

The targets included production facilities for ballistic missiles intended to strike the State of Israel. In addition, the Israeli Air Force dismantled several advanced surface-to-air missile arrays, an action that expanded aerial freedom of action over Iranian airspace.

The success of the strike provided an operational advantage for launching Operation ‘Rising Lion’ in June 2025. In honor of the one-year anniversary of the operation, the IDF published new documentation showing how the strike significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and expanded Israel’s freedom of action