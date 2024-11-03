Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to cancel a visit to the town of Metula, on the Lebanese border, on Sunday while he was en route to the town after a UAV detonated in the area.

The UAV exploded in Metula about 20 minutes before Netanyahu's scheduled arrival.

The Prime Minister's Office commented on the reports that he chose not to meet residents of the north during his visit and wrote: "In contrast to the fake reports in the media, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not ask to cancel his visit to Metula today."

The office noted that "the opposite is the truth - Prime Minister Netanyahu repeatedly asked to visit deep in the field, and the security authorities are stopping him."

"In this case as well, the Prime Minister asked to go to Metula, but the security authorities ordered the change to the tour's path."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Lebanese border on Sunday, together with Northern Command Officer, General Ori Gordin, Division 91 Commander, Brigadier General Shai Kleper, and unit officers.

The Prime Minister held a situation assessment with the commanders on the operational situation, as well as the defense and attack plans for continued activity in the northern sector. Netanyahu also met with reserve commanders from the Northern Nahal Brigade (228) and spoke with them about the fighting so far.

Netanyahu said: "I am here at the northern border, where we can see and hear the change in the skies and on the ground, as well as over the border, where our heroic fighters are eliminating the entire underground terrorist array that Hezbollah prepared for the raid on the Galilee and a massacre that would have been even greater than what happened in Gaza. There is no chance of this happening anymore."

The PM added: "We are striking in all areas of Lebanon. I want to make it clear - with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north, the key to returning our residents in the north safely to their homes, is first of all to distance Hezbollah over and beyond the Litani River. The second stage will be to strike at any attempt to re-arm the terrorist organization, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action that is taken against us. In simple words: enforcement, enforcement, enforcement, and cutting off Hezbollah's oxygen pipeline from Iran through Syria. We are committed to all of this."

Netanyahu addressed the soldiers: "Our heroic reserve soldiers are playing a major part in our success. They have taken a break from their lives, left their wives and children, sometimes even losing their jobs. They have lost friends. But I just sat with them, talked to them and I am so excited. It’s amazing to see their willingness. I see their fighting spirit, at all ranks. One of the generals told me: 'We have the right to defend our country. We are making history.' This spirit of sacrifice and heroism deserves our support. They are supporting us so much, and sacrificing so much for the country. It is only befitting that the country should reward them."

"That's why I came here, on this tour, together with the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, so that he can prepare a national government plan to support the reservists and especially support their families. I declare that their sacrifice and bravery and that the sacrifice and bravery of the regular soldiers is the foundation for securing our future and our country."