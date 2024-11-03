The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Farouk Amin Alasi, the Hezbollah commander of the Khiam area.

Alasi was responsible for the execution of many anti-tank missile and rocket attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle, and especially Metula.

Additionally, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Yousef Ahmad Nun, a Radwan Forces company commander in the Khiam area who was responsible for rocket and anti-tank missile attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee area and IDF troops operating in the area.

IDF troops continue operational activity in southern Lebanon. The IDF eliminated Radwan Forces and additional Hezbollah terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters combat. Furthermore, the troops located large amounts of Hezbollah weaponry.

Over the past week, with the direction of IDF Intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Raafat Ibrahim Mahmoud Akdeih, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the brutal October 7th terrorist attack. During the war, Akdieh served as an aide to the commander of Islamic Jihad Nukhba forces in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Over the past day, the IDF has continued operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists.

The "Kfir" Brigade has begun operations in the area, during which the brigade eliminated a terrorist cell in an aerial strike that posed a threat to troops operating in the area.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip, locating weaponry and eliminating terrorist cells.

Over the past day, the troops dismantled weapons storage facilities and eliminated terrorists that posed a threat to the troops.