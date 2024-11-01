Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday said it was time to get the Israel-Lebanon conflict over with.

Speaking in Dearborn, Michigan, Trump said, "I know many people from Lebanon and we have to get this whole thing over with. We want to have peace on earth, all over.”

Earlier this week, Trump sent a message to the people of the Middle East and the Lebanese people in particular, promising to restore peace in the region.

"During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East and we will have peace again very soon! I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon. I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!" the former President wrote.

Turning specifically to Lebanon, he wrote: "I will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities. Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East."

Trump added: "I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon. Vote Trump for Peace!"

