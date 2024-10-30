Republican presidential candidate former US President Donald Trump sent a message on Wednesday to the people of the Middle East and the Lebanese people in particular promising to restore peace in the region.

"During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East and we will have peace again very soon! I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon. I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!" the former President wrote.

Turing specifically to Lebanon, he wrote: "I will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities. Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East."

Trump added: "I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon. Vote Trump for Peace!"