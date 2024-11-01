New details have been revealed about the interrogation of Asher Binyamin Weiss, the Bnei Brak man charged with acting as an agent for Iran, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

During his interrogation, Weiss said, "He told me, 'Find me more people - for each person you bring you'll receive 20% of the profits he receives.' They always asked us to find more and more people for their tasks."

When asked how he felt when he understood that he was working with an Iranian party, he answered. "Fear. I started to become afraid and I looked for all sorts of reasons why I should get away from them, that they shouldn't have suspected me, but I was afraid to say no. I didn't want them to hurt me, to think that I'm stupid and that it's a waste of time and then they would leave me."

Asked about his documentation of the Glilot compound, he said, "I was there at least twice. I didn't always take photographs. Once I went and the second time I was arrested."

According to Channel 12 News, Weise claimed that he was not aware of the true identity of his operators until his arrest. He stressed his love for the State and claimed that he had only "played a role" with the Iranians. According to him, most of the tasks were carried out partially or in a way that did not cause harm.

Weiss was indicted on Thursday, along with a couple from Lod who were also operating as agents for Iran.