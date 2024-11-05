Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, on Monday criticized the United States’ recent actions and labeled its presence in the Middle East as “destabilizing” following the deployment of B-52 bombers to the region, AFP reported.

“We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilizing presence,” Baghaei told a news conference, adding that the move “will not deter (Iran’s) resolve to defend itself.”

The United States military announced on Saturday that B-52 bombers were being deployed to the Middle East as a deterrent to Iran, following Tehran’s vow to retaliate against recent Israeli strikes on its military sites on October 26.

Baghaei emphasized on Monday that Iran’s response would be “definite and decisive.”

He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for “all initiatives and efforts” toward a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is currently engaged in conflicts with the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is signaling plans for a complex response to Israel’s recent strikes with more advanced weaponry.

Iran has informed Arab diplomats that its conventional military will be involved in the response because four soldiers and a civilian were lost in Israel’s attack, according to Iranian and Arab officials cited in the report.