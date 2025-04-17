A few months back when I met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I told him how sorry I was for all the hate and pressure he’s been dealing with. I let him know that there are still people out there who believe he’s doing the best he can — and that I’m one of them. I still am.

This man has an impossible job. He’s stuck between bad and worse, tough and even tougher. Every choice he makes is judged — whether it’s about how to bring our hostages home, how to deal with Iran and Hezbollah, or how to respond to world leaders who don’t live under the threat of rockets, terror tunnels, and children sleeping in bomb shelters.

I’ll never forget where I was on October 7. None of us will. The pain of that day changed us all. Some people blame him — and it’s okay to be angry. But there will be a time for investigations and accountability. Right now, we are still fighting for our survival.

We need a leader who is focused, steady, and strong. And like it or not, that responsibility falls on him — as the democratically elected leader of the State of Israel.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about protecting a nation surrounded by enemies. It’s about rescuing our hostages. It’s about making sure there is still a Jewish homeland for the next generation.

He’s pulled in every direction: world leaders pushing for one-sided “ceasefires,” grieving families demanding answers, a divided public calling for clarity, and enemies watching for the first sign of weakness. There are no simple answers — only hard choices with serious consequences.

And still, every day, he shows up — not for himself, but for the people of Israel.

Leadership isn’t about being popular. It’s about taking the weight when no one else can. It’s about making decisions history will judge — not social media.

I don’t envy him. But I do respect him. Because in a moment like this, we don’t need perfect. We need strong. We need committed. We need someone who won’t break, even under pressure.

You don’t have to agree with every move he makes. But you should know this: he’s fighting for Israel’s future. And that, at the very least, deserves our respect.

Juda Honickman is a writer, proud Zionist, and longtime advocate for the people and Land of Israel.