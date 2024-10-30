Israel and Egypt are holding talks regarding a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after Egyptian officials claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's interpretation of the Egyptian proposal was incorrect.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Tuesday that Egypt made it clear to Israel in its proposal that the idea is not for a two-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of four Israeli hostages, but a two-week ceasefire, during which a partial exchange deal will be approved, which will include the release of four Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of ten terrorist prisoners for each hostage.

According to Egyptian officials, after the implementation of the "small deal", negotiations will begin on an agreement for a permanent ceasefire and the other details of the exchange deal will be discussed.

The newspaper also stated that preparations are being made these days for an upcoming visit to Cairo by the head of the CIA, William Burns, which will deal with the efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

In the meantime, a senior member of Hamas said that the terrorist organization has responded to the request of the mediating countries to discuss the new proposals that have been put forward to reach a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal.