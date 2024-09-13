During an extended operation in the Tulkarm and Nur-Shams areas, the Kfir, Military Police and Shin Bet forces eliminated terrorists in airstrikes. Another terrorist was eliminated in a face-to-face exchange of fire.

One of the terrorists who were eliminated, is Muhammad Abu Atiya, suspected of murdering Navy fighter, the late Major Maxim Rizkov on October 19, 2023. The forces also hit about 15 other terrorists.

In the area of ​​Tubas and Tammun, joint IDF forces, the Shin Bet, and Military Police were engaged in a 48 hour operation, during which a terrorist who threw explosives at the forces and was killed. A trapped vehicle containing explosive charges and a remote activation system was located, which were destroyed by the forces of the Judea and Samaria Police Force.

The forces in all sectors confiscated many weapons, including sniper weapons, two M-16 type weapons and additional combat equipment. In Tulkarem, the fighters located and destroyed four explosive laboratories, four communications personnel with cameras, and a lab for making ammunition. Aircraft attacked and killed five armed terrorists in Tubas.

During the operation in northern Samaria, an underground tunnel was found near a hospital located inside the Tulkarm camp. The tunnel has an entrance hole and no exit.

The forces continue to study the tunnel and will destroy it. IDF forces continue to operate extensively in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.