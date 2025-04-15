IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Tuesday held a situational assessment and visited the Shejaiya area of Gaza, together with Southern Command chief Major General Yaniv Asor, Division 252 commander Brigadier General Yehuda Vach, and additional commanders.

As part of the field tour, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, spoke with reserve soldiers from the 16th Brigade operating in the region and expressed his deep appreciation for the troops during this time, who take on every mission and answer every call.

During the tour, Zamir, approved the operational plans for the continuation of the operation.

"The IDF will continue to operate in a unifying manner and will not allow divisions to penetrate its ranks," he began. "Reserve soldiers have the right to express their opinions, as civilians, when not on active reserve duty — on any topic and in a democratic manner."

He added, "There are plenty of ways and places for civil protest. The attempt to drag the IDF into this, including speaking as a group on behalf of a military unit, is unacceptable, and we will not allow it."

"The IDF honors and deeply appreciates its reserve personnel. The IDF is made up of a diverse group of people and opinions who work together to accomplish the mission and ensure security — the mission is carried out together.

"The IDF is engaged in a multi-front war and operates solely based on practical and professional considerations. Its primary goal in the operation in the Gaza Strip is, first and foremost, the defense of the state of Israel, the return of the hostages, and the defeat of Hamas."

Turning to the reservists, Zamir stressed, "All of the people of Israel salute you. We are in a decisive war for our future, and we will win."