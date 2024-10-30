Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Naim Qassem to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as head of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, saying the appointment would "strengthen" the resistance.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Qassem's appointment "will strengthen the will of the resistance", while hoping for "the cessation of aggression by the illegal Zionist regime (Israel) and the establishment of peace, tranquility and security in Gaza, Lebanon, and the entire region," said a statement posted on his website.

Hezbollah officially announced earlier on Tuesday that Qassem has been appointed as its leader, after serving as Nasrallah’s deputy.

In a speech he gave following Nasrallah's elimination by the IDF last month, referring to the organization's future, Qassem said, "A new leader will be selected for the organization at the nearest opportunity according to Hezbollah's regulations. We are prepared for an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon - Israel will not achieve its goals, and we will emerge victorious."

"Hezbollah will continue to confront the Israeli enemy to assist Gaza and Palestine and to defend Lebanon and the Lebanese people. Palestine and Jerusalem were at the forefront of Nasrallah's priorities," he added.

Iran is a major sponsor of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and in the past has vowed to always support the group.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi last month said that the region is on the brink of a “full-scale catastrophe”, and warned that Tehran would not remain indifferent in case of war in Lebanon.

He also stressed that Iran supports Hezbollah in its "just cause" to defend Lebanon against what he described as Israeli "atrocities" and "occupation".