A decayed President Biden can be decisive when it comes to upsetting the presidential plan for Iran. He made no bones about Israel striking the Mullahs’ nuclear works. Don’t!

He has combined the warning with a call for Israel to declare a cease fire with Hezbollah.

Heed me and I’ll pay you well, he told Netanyahu. What connects the shameless dictate and abusive bribe?

In downtown Buenos Aires an office building is locked down like Fort Knox. Alongside it a billboard markets not Kelvin Klein Eau De Parfum but grimly commemorates an atrocity. On July 18, 1994 a suicide bomber exploded his truck in front of the Jewish communal centre, bringing it down on hundreds of people.

Who did it? Operatives who had previously bombed the Israeli embassy in the city in March 1992 did it. The bomber was Ibrahim Hussein Berro from Hezbollah. To this day a plaque in southern Lebanon honors the martyr.

And who ordered the bombing? The Islamic Republic of Iran ‘Committee for Special Operations’ ordered it, purportedly to punish the Argentine government for opting out of a nuclear accord.

What did the Jewish target have to do with the fallout? Nothing – a favored Iranian strategy is that when it acts against a country it targets the local Jewish community. The hit was supervised by? The details were left to Hezbollah and Iranian operatives and diplomats. And who blessed the project? That would be Hassan Nasrallah, co-founder of the pride of Iran’s proxies.

Well, Nasrallah has gone to his pre-booked barbeque, and America’s Democrat media has posthumously garlanded and gilded his memory into nothing short of a likeable and heroic figure.

The Associated Press wrote of Iran’s puppet in Beirut as a:

"Potent regional force and a pragmatist compared with the firebrand militants who dominated Hezbollah after its founding in 1982. Wearing spectacles and sporting a bushy gray beard like many Shiite men, Nasrallah’s image was far from that of a militant who commanded thousands of heavily armed, well-trained and battle-hardened followers. He often paused in his speeches to make jokes or break into local dialect."

How sweet.

The New York Times repurposed Nasrallah into the Middle East’s Nelson Mandela. He was a “gifted orator who maintained that there should be one Palestine with equality for Muslims, Jews and Christians.”

The Washington Post obituary went into his leadership qualities. It attributed Nasrallah with transforming Hezbollah into a “potent regional force” and heaped teddy bear terms on dastardly Israel’s biggest victim. Truly such tributes might have been cut and paste obituaries written for the iconic Mandela.

If all this seems too cynical, consider the shenanigans that attended the aftermath of the worst ever terrorism in South America. Argentine President Cristina de Kirchner, an Eva Peron in her beauty and blinding ambition, made a barter with Iran. She would cover up the crime in exchange for Iranian oil and Argentine grain. To add to the toxic brew, the prosecutor who spent a decade compiling a million page case, and who was ready to testify about de Kirchner and her cronies, got a bullet to the head in his bathtub the night before his day in court. Alberto Nisman, a Jewish hero, had already indicted a Hezbollah operative and some Iranian officials of high rank, for whom arrest warrants had been issued.

Enter President Obama who dipped his ladle into the bubbling pot. Diplomatic sources told the World Tribune that the White House pressed Argentina to end, or at least fudge the investigation of Iran’s involvement in the bombing. It was to be Iran’s quid pro quo for a thaw in relations with America and Europe. At one high-level meeting the President’s brazen men asked Argentina “to lay off,” according to a source close to de Kirchner. “Buenos Aires,” the source added, “eventually complied.”

The murdered Alberto Nisman left a 289 page complaint against the Argentine government. In it Nisman presented evidence that leaders “took the criminal decision of inventing Iran’s innocence to satisfy commercial, political and geopolitical interests.” What is not clear is whether his report contained evidence of U.S. involvement in the plot to clear Iran of the crime.

Certainly Senator Robert Menendez, the ranking Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, considered Obama to be Iran’s leading defender. Menendez claimed that the administration was coordinating with Teheran in efforts to block U.S. sanctions. The US State Department may have been playing a supportive role as far back as 2013. In that year Alberto Nisman was invited by U.S. lawmakers to testify about his findings at a Congressional hearing on “Threat to the Homeland: Iran’s extending influence in the Western Hemisphere.”

Argentina’s public prosecutor stopped Nisman from testifying, but in his absence panel chairman Rep. Jeff Duncan noted that the State Department had omitted Nisman’s findings in its assessment that Iranian influence in Latin America and the Caribbean was “waning.” Duncan added: “In dark contrast to the State Department’s assessment, Nisman’s investigation revealed that for decades Iran had been infiltrating whole regions of Latin America “through the establishment of clandestine intelligence stations and is ready to exploit its position to ‘execute terrorist attacks when the Iranian regime decides to do so.”

The scurrilous saga did what it was meant to do. No one was ever brought to book for the murder or maiming of 385 mainly Jewish victims. Instead the justice system came down on some vile enablers. A judge was sentenced for concealment and violation of evidence. Two prosecutors were convicted of not fulfilling their duties and a used car dealer who sold the truck used in the bombing spent time behind bars.

Israeli security operatives had to see that the murderers got their just desserts. They were eliminated one by one over the years. Yitzhak Aviran, Israel’s ambassador to Argentina at the time of the bombing revealed that Israel targeted those with blood on their hands. “The large majority are no longer of this world, and we did it ourselves,” he disclosed.

In hindsight clarity has been shed on the skullduggery that was needed for President Obama to get his legacy nuclear deal and the Nobel Peace Prize that came with it. The Obama-Biden White House team put a higher priority on a personal agenda than on bringing mass murderers to justice. One might well conclude that the nuclear deal was paid for with dispensable Jewish blood.

