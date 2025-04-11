After the war, the Iranians made a strategic decision to continue supporting Hezbollah and to invest renewed resources in its strengthening and reconstruction efforts. Iranian “advisors” from the Revolutionary Guards arrived in Lebanon and are currently working closely with Hezbollah operatives as part of the organization’s renewed force buildup. Mainly in military aspects, but also in civilian aspects.

The Iranians and Hezbollah face many challenges and Difficulties in the process of the force buildup and reconstruction. One of the main challenges is the collapse of the Iranian corridor that passed through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. This was essentially an Iranian strategic infrastructure whose purpose was to establish the Shiite axis in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon in military, economic, social, religious, and ideological terms. This infrastructure was cut off and collapsed after the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024.

In order to continue supporting Hezbollah, with an emphasis on financial and military support, the Iranians had to recalculate their route (literally and figuratively). In cooperation with Hezbollah, they evidently began devising alternative routes for a new corridor to facilitate the transfer of money and weapons. Some of the routes have already been used in the past, and the Iranians have prior knowledge and experience. This is in addition to the extensive knowledge and experience gained from operating the original Iranian corridor, spanning over 1800 kilometers, through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. It can be assessed that several options are currently available to the Iranians:

The Maritime Route (Direct and/or Combined):

The Direct Maritime Route. The direct maritime route departs from Iran, passes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, enters the Mediterranean Sea, and from there directly to Lebanon.

The Combined Maritime Route (Maritime – Land – Maritime). The combined maritime route includes a maritime route from Iran to Sudan. From Sudan, overland (Libya/Egypt) to the Mediterranean coast. From the Mediterranean coast (Libya/Egypt), the route continues through the Mediterranean Sea to Lebanon.

Iran is taking advantage of the chaos in Sudan to increase its involvement and influence in the country. In our assessment, the Iranian interest in Sudan has intensified in light of the blockage of the land/air/sea corridor through Syria and the severe strategic damage to Iranian activity and influence in Syria as a result.

It appears that Iran is interested in reviving the Sudanese option as a potential alternative corridor, this time to Lebanon, similar to its past use (peak activity about 15 years ago) of the geographical area of Sudan as a significant area for smuggling weapons to the Gaza Strip. To this end, after passing through Sudan, Iran can use two geographical areas of two countries: with high probability – Libya, and with lower probability – Egypt.

The main smuggling route for transferring weapons to the Gaza Strip in the past was from Iran, through Sudan, from there to Egypt, the Sinai Peninsula, and from there through the Egyptian Rafah (Philadelphi Corridor) to the Gaza Strip (Gaza Rafah), both through tunnels and through the land crossings. In this way, the Iranians smuggled hundreds of rockets, hundreds of mortar shells, dozens of anti-tank missiles, and tons of explosives into the Gaza Strip.

We do not know today if the “Egyptian option” overland towards the Mediterranean Sea and from there by ship to Lebanon is possible and relevant. However, it should be remembered that the length of the border between Egypt and Sudan is over 1200 kilometers, most of which is not monitored. In addition, most of the Egyptian territory is a barren desert that can be traversed with the help of local criminal smuggling infrastructures towards the Mediterranean coast loading weapons onto a ship.

(Note – In this context, it cannot be ruled out that history will repeat itself, i.e., a future Iranian attempt to renew weapons smuggling to Hamas or other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, provided that there is no absolute Israeli control in the above ground and underground course of the Philadelphi Corridor).

The Libyan geographical space may be a more convenient space for the Iranian smuggling corridor activity, and it is possible that the Iranians will mark it as a preferred option over the “Egyptian option.” The common border between Sudan and Libya, Which is about 450 kilometers long, is also mostly unmonitored. Similar to Egypt, most of the traffic area in Libya, from the border with Sudan towards the Mediterranean Sea, is a barren and unmonitored area.

General Khalifa Haftar controls eastern and central Libya, a potential area for the Iranian smuggling route. If and when the Iranians implement smuggling routes through Libya, in light of the map of control over the country’s territory, they will likely be in an area controlled by the forces of General Khalifa Haftar, who also control part of the border area with Sudan.

For example, the Iranians can travel from the Sudan-Libya border to the Al Jawf – Al Kufrah area in southeastern Libya. From there, travel directly towards the Ajdabiya area, near the Libyan coast, southwest of Benghazi.

Haftar is also supported by the Russians (who are supported by Iran with Iranian weapons in the war against Ukraine). It is difficult not to notice a possible combination of interests…

Currently, Libya today is a divided country, exhibits considerably less stability than Egypt in numerous areas: political, security, economic, and social. Instability is an ideal situation for the Iranians to establish a foothold. It will be more convenient for the Iranians to operate on Libyan soil than on Egyptian soil. This convenience is particularly relevant in a situation if their activity is exposed. In risk management, it is preferable for the Iranians to be exposed in Libya than in Egypt. Evidently, their damage from exposure will be greater from the Egyptians than from the Libyans.

In addition, there is another Iranian interest. A foothold in the region controlled by Khalifa Haftar serves as a counterweight to two countries that Iran does not like to say the least. The first is the United Arab Emirates, which also supports Haftar. There is historical hostility between it and Iran. The second country is Turkey, which supports Haftar’s opponents. Because of Turkey, Iran has lost its strategic hold on Syria, and here you have an Iranian closure… And this is before we even mention the US, which also has interests and apparently ties to Haftar (who is also an American citizen…).

The maritime smuggling route can end in two ways. The first, a direct end at one of the seaports of Lebanon, with an emphasis on the main port in Beirut (regarding Hezbollah’s foothold and influence in the ports, see below). The second, the smuggling vessel will not arrive directly in Lebanon but will stop at an agreed point in the economic or territorial waters of Lebanon. A Hezbollah vessel, departing from Lebanon, will join it in the open sea for the transfer of the smuggled contents in a “back-to-back” method. Alternatively, there is a possibility that the smuggled contents will be lowered into the sea using buoys, the vessel that transported it will leave, and then the Hezbollah vessel will arrive and collect the contents.

Regarding this, see our article from November 2024 on the arrest (on October 31, 2024) of Hezbollah operative Imad Amhaz and the connection to Hezbollah’s maritime infrastructure operating under civilian cover.