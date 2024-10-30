A UAV hit a factory in northern Nahariya early Wednesday morning and caused minor damage. No siren was sounded.

A spokesperson for the city of Nahariya said that "in the last few minutes, an explosion was heard in the north of the city. Damage was caused to an industrial building, without a siren. The issue is under investigation, and the security forces are searching the area."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit commented on the incident and said, “Earlier today, a UAV fall was identified in Nahariya. The UAV was discovered in IDF systems a short while prior to the fall. The incident is under review.”

In another incident, shortly after 5:00 a.m., alarms were sounded in the Western Galilee due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a UAV that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.

At around 5:40 a.m., additional sirens were sounded in the Western Galilee. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit later said that a UAV that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.

At around 6:15 a.m., sirens were activated in many areas, including in Haifa, Karmiel, Hadera and Netanya. The IDF stated that the details are under review.

Early Tuesday morning, sirens sounded in Nahariya and surrounding areas, warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration. Shortly afterwards, a UAV from Lebanon exploded over a pedestrian bridge, shattering the window of a train car and damaging a private vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, and Israel Railways said that the train was not in operation at the time it was hit.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier, a UAV launched from Yemen exploded in an open area near Ashkelon in southern Israel, sparking a fire in the area. No one was injured, and firefighters successfully extinguished the flames.