The police announced on Tuesday evening that the investigation so far supporting the theory that the ramming attack at the Gelilot Junction was perpetrated on a nationalist background.

As part of the investigation, the Central Unit investigators have been working intensively and have collected dozens of testimonies from eyewitnesses and citizens who were injured in the attack. Technological investigators have also downloaded immense amounts of media files from dozens of cameras, which recorded sections of the ramming attack.

The investigation materials include a video showing that a policeman who was present at the scene, went up to the driver's cabin and was attacked by the terrorist with a stick that he was holding. The policeman who said that when he approached the truck following the collision, the driver got out and attacked him with a pointed stick. Two civilians with weapons noticed the situation, opened fire and neutralized the driver.

According to the investigation findings, the truck was diverted towards the citizens on purpose and without any attempt to brake the vehicle (there are no skid marks on the road). The video also shows that the driver even accelerated – all strengthening the suspicion that incident was an attack carried out on a nationalistic basis.

The police further updates that the initial autopsy of the terrorist’s body does not reveal any suspicion of a medical event, this after the family members of the Qalansewa terrorist said that he suffered from a heart disease and claimed that "this is not a terrorist attack. Rami is ill and lost control, due to a medical problem.”