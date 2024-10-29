Iran's top Revolutionary Guards commander issued a warning to Israel on Monday, saying it would face "bitter consequences" for its attack on Iranian military targets, AFP reported.

Guards chief Hossein Salami, in a statement quoted by the Tasnim news agency, stated that Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with the air raids carried out on Saturday.

Salami described the Israeli actions as a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" amid Israel's ongoing confrontations with Tehran-backed terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Salami warned, as quoted by Tasnim.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said following the Israeli strikes that Iran does not seek war, but will defend the rights of the Iranian people and their homeland, and respond to the "aggression of the Zionist entity.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said there will definitely be a response to Israel's attack on Iran’s military targets.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the strike was a "miscalculation" by Israel.