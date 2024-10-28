The BBC analyzed satellite images of the sites hit by the Israeli Air Force, in order to determine whether and to what extent they were damaged. According to the satellite image analysis, significant damage was caused to several missile production sites, as well as to a building related to Iran's nuclear program.

Satellite images from September 9 of the site in Parchin, which also serves as part of Iran's nuclear program, show at least four significantly damaged buildings, most of which are used for missile and rocket production. One of these buildings, called Taleghan 2, was previously linked to Iran's nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which also found evidence of enriched uranium particles at the site.

Another site attacked by the Israeli Air Force was in Khojir, about 20 km northwest of Parchin. Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, claimed in an interview that "Khojir is known as the area with the highest concentration of infrastructure related to ballistic missiles within Iran." According to a comparison of satellite images taken on September 25 and after the Israeli attack, at least two severely damaged buildings are visible.

Another complex attacked is in Shahroud, 350 km east of Tehran. Satellite images taken after the Israeli attack show two severely damaged buildings. Fabian Hinz said, "This is a significant site because it is involved in the production of long-range missile components."

The last site analyzed was the Abadan refinery, where images show damage to a storage facility. It is the largest refinery in Iran, producing up to half a million barrels of oil daily.