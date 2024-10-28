The Bislach Brigade (828) combat team has been operating in the Rafah area over the past few weeks, under the command of the IDF's Gaza Division.

The forces eliminated dozens of terrorists using aerial strikes and in close-quarters combat, located weapons, and destroyed hundreds of terror infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror group.

In some instances, secondary explosions indicated the presence of weapons in a targeted structure.

It was during these operations that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated.

The Bislach Brigade has now completed its task in Rafah, and continues to prepare for additional tasks, the IDF stated. The Nahal Brigade combat team and special forces units have taken over the area in their stead.

Listen to the radio transmissions (Hebrew):