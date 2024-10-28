In an unusual step, Monday's Cabinet meeting was held at the Genari building in the Government Campus in Jerusalem, which is considered to be secure, instead of the Prime Minister's Office or the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv where the meetings are commonly held.

However, the secret location of the meeting was revealed in official notices by the Cabinet Secretariat, which later stated that "it was a mishap."

The decision was made against the backdrop of the Israeli strike on Iran and the drone strike on Prime Minister Netanyahu's house in Caesarea. As mentioned, the Cabinet Secretariat accidentally revealed the location to the public.

In addition, over the past few weeks, there has been heightened preparedness due to alerts regarding attempts to harm ministers and government figures.

Last week, a Hezbollah UAV struck the home of the Netanyahu family in Caesaria without activating a siren. Two additional UAVs that were launched in that direction were intercepted. Approximately two hours after the strike, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that a UAV was launched in the direction of Netanyahu's home and wrote that the couple was not present at the time. Later it was confirmed that the UAV caused substantial damage to the house.

The UAV that was launched at the Caesaria home was a Siad 107, the same model that struck the Golani Training Base early this month. Due to its flight altitude and trajectory, it is more difficult to detect and intercept.