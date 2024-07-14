Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs today (Sunday) presented to the ministers in the government meeting a video with threats and incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Minister Yariv Levin said: "It is a miracle that what happened in the United States did not happen until now. We warned that this could happen here. The judiciary abandoned the Prime Minister."

Minister Miri Regev added: "A series of incitements against the Prime Minister. In a democracy, you don’t light fires on roads, you don’t put a picture of the Prime Minister with blood on his hands, we are in an impossible reality - long after it is too late."

According to Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: "The time has come to hold a hearing for those who prevent indictments, prevent enforcement and allow incitement. Naama Lazimi was documented as inciting - a serious offense and the Attorney General does not approve an investigation. If it were us, does anyone doubt she would have investigated the next day?"

Minister Amichai Chikli said: "The answer is to dismiss the Attorney General. I said this two weeks ago as well." The Prime Minister concluded the topic: "There is normalization of incitement here."

"For what did they arrest a woman who directed criticism at Mandelblit?", said Minister Bezalel Smotrich in the discussion, and Minister Ben Gvir added: "You imprisoned a woman who sent a bullet to Bennett."

Minister Avi Dichter, former head of the ISA, argued that "the incitement today is eighty times more severe than before the assassination of Rabin, and I say this as someone who was responsible for rehabilitating the security system after Rabin’s assassination. The incitement here comes from someone who was a bodyguard of the Prime Minister, from senior Air Force officials and a retired General."

Minister Idit Silman added: "This is the failure of the enforcement system."

Minister Moshe Arbel demanded to expand the discussion to threats against city leaders as well: "Just last week, the family members of the head of the Ar'ara council in the Negev were shot at. Luckily, the protective services for the Prime Minister are good compared to threatened city leaders. Saying 'guilty' about a Prime Minister is not incitement. It is unpleasant, but it is not incitement. Unfortunately, there are enough inciting statements and we need to focus on them. And enforce against them."