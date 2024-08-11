During the cabinet meeting held on Sunday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin expressed support for renewing the Judicial Reform, that was frozen when the Gaza War broke out on October 7th.

At the same time, Levin stated at the government meeting that there is a need to reach agreements with the opposition on this issue.

During the cabinet meeting, several ministers suggested putting to a vote the law to change the committee for the selection of judges, which was approved by the committee last year for a second and third reading.

During the discussion Levin said that the starting point is to make a change in the High Court. He also said that if this time, contrary to last year's experience, all coalition members are 'aligned,’ it will be possible to follow through with the procedure and reach an understanding with the opposition.

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, commented on the State Attorney’s opposition to the appointment of the Civil Service Commissioner: "She wants to take control of this appointment as well. She is trying to rule us. It's time to show her the way out – let's get rid of her."

Deputy to the State Attorney, Gil Limon, said: "Our interpretation is that the correct way is to appoint the commissioner using a search committee."

In response, Levin got angry and replied to Limon: "There is a law! Are you above the law? No interpretation is needed. The law is very clear."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "You don't understand what democracy is. There is no problem in checking the purity of character. The public sends elected officials to implement policies and make senior appointments."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said this afternoon that, "Yariv Levin's calls to bring back the revolution with all his strength, alongside the government's predatory moves, and the calls to fire the State Attorney, are a show of unimaginable disconnection from the citizens of Israel. Haven’t they learned anything?"

"Last time the revolution weakened Israeli society and then came October 7," he added.

Lapid also said that "instead of dealing with the abandoned north of the country, with the residents of the south who cannot return to their homes, with the deal to bring back the hostages languishing in Hamas tunnels – they are busy trampling the rule of law. We will not allow the most extreme government in the history of the State of Israel to continue its moves to promote the revolution. We will use every tool at our disposal. All options are on the table."

Head of the Israel Bar Association, Amit Bechar, said: "Unfortunately, the Minister of Justice's statement at the cabinet meeting is not new. He continues to strive to promote a revolution, which has led to the most serious internal rift in Israel's history. If the minister truly and sincerely desires to instate 'broad agreements,' as his attorney said at the High Court of Justice hearing, in the petition requiring him to convene the committee to select judges and appoint a president of the Supreme Court."