Iran has announced that Israel carried out its attack from Iraqi airspace, the Egypt Independent reported.

In a statement, Iran's mission said that Iraqi airspace is under US command and control, and that, "The Zionist regime’s aircraft attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, about 70 miles from the Iranian border."

Al Arabiya quoted the Iranian military as saying that thanks to their country's air defenses, "the attacks caused limited damage and a few radar systems were damaged."

The statement claimed that Israeli aircraft were "prevented" from entering Iranian airspace and were reduced to firing a "small number of long-range missiles with very light warheads from a distance" from Iraqi airspace.

Meanwhile, Iraq has submitted a formal complaint to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to the UN Security Council against Israel for using its airspace while attacking Iran.

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi wrote in a statement published by state media that his Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "to communicate with the American side regarding this violation, per the terms of the bilateral strategic framework agreement, and the United States' commitment to the security and sovereignty of Iraq."

The spokesman added that "the Iraqi government affirms its steadfast commitment to Iraq's sovereignty, independence and the sanctity of its lands, and that it is working at various levels to confront these violations, and stresses not allowing the use of Iraqi airspace or lands to attack other countries, especially neighboring countries that have relations of respect and common interests with Iraq."