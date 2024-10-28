Iraq has submitted a formal complaint to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to the UN Security Council against Israel for using its airspace while attacking Iran.

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi wrote in a statement published by state media: "Iraq has officially submitted a memorandum of protest to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to the UN Security Council, which included condemnation of the flagrant violation committed by the Zionist entity by its aggressor aircraft violating Iraq's airspace and sovereignty, and using Iraqi airspace to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, on October 26."

According to the statement, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "to communicate with the American side regarding this violation, per the terms of the bilateral strategic framework agreement, and the United States' commitment to the security and sovereignty of Iraq."

The spokesman added that "the Iraqi government affirms its steadfast commitment to Iraq's sovereignty, independence and the sanctity of its lands, and that it is working at various levels to confront these violations, and stresses not allowing the use of Iraqi airspace or lands to attack other countries, especially neighboring countries that have relations of respect and common interests with Iraq."

Al-Awadi concluded: "This position reflects Iraq's keenness to follow a policy of preserving the stability of the region, by preventing any exploitation of its lands in regional conflicts, and supporting the resolution of disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding."