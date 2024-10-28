Intense negotiations are underway to close a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, Al-Akhbar reported, quoting Egyptian sources.

According to the Lebanese media outlet, the negotiations involve the US, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to speak over the phone with US President Joe Biden, if any progress is made.

Egypt also expects that progress in negotiating a deal will help lower tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Egypt publicly proposed a two-day ceasefire deal in which four Israeli hostages would be released in exchange for terrorist prisoners held in Israel and in the ten days following, negotiations would be held regarding a more extensive deal.

Ahead of Sunday’s meetings in Qatar, Hamas sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that the organization is offering a deal that would end the war "immediately" in one stage.

According to the sources, Hamas' proposal includes an Israeli withdrawal at the same time as a hostage-prisoner swap, which would include the release of all Israeli hostages in one wave.

The terror group will not discuss any proposal that does not include the IDF's full withdrawal from Gaza.

The sources stated, "The organization opposes previous Israeli ideas such as the expulsion of Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip. The organization will not refuse additional ideas offered by the mediators, but for the proposals to be accepted the ideas must start with ending the war."