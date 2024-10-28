British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Sunday he had spoken to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in separate calls in an attempt to avoid escalation into a “catastrophic” regional war after Israel struck Iranian military sites .

“Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araqchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza,” Lammy said in a statement.

“A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one’s interests,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's strike which took place overnight Friday, claiming it to be a violation of international law.

"On the basis of its inherent right to legitimate defense, stipulated in the Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself to be rightful and duty bound to defend against the foreign acts of aggression," the Ministry said.

The Ministry also emphasized that it will use all of the "physical and spiritual" abilities of Iran to protect the country's "interests and security."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement posted to X, on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of the four military air defense personnel who were killed in Israel's strikes.

The President, in his statement, also warned Israel against future aggression.

“Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defense of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote.