Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday opened a Hebrew-language account on social media site X.

He posted a tweet, currently the only one posted to that account, and wrote, "In the name of Allah the merciful."

The post gained over half a million views, thousands of likes and close to 2,000 comments, most of them from Israelis who mocked the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Among those who responded was media personality Yinon Magal, who wrote, "I heard that you are very sick, take some paracetamol."

The Jerusalem Post wondered in response, "You don’t say, Khamenei! Where does your Hebrew come from?" One user suggested to him, in the wake of the reports about an illness from which Khamenei is suffering, "I have an excellent burial plot in Khan Yunis to sell you."

Earlier on Saturday, The New York Times reported that Khamenei, 85, is believed to be seriously ill .

According to the report, there are internal concerns in Iran that 55-year-old Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Khamenei's second son, may be appointed his successor.

Born in 1969, Mojtaba is one of four sons, and over the years, he has gained significant influence.

Mojtaba is considered to be among the most conservative figures in the Iranian regime, and is seen as his father's successor with regards to everything connected to the West and Israel. It is believed that he may run for leadership after his father's death, though there are other sources in the regime which may oppose him.