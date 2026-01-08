Protesters took to the streets in Ilam in western Iran on Wednesday evening, chanting “Death to Khamenei," according to videos sent to the Iran International website.

Other footage posted to social media showed protesters destroying and toppling a statue of Qassem Soleimani, former head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in Fars Province.

Protesters in Iran also set fire to a statue of Soleimani last week. The incident took place in the city of Lali in Khuzestan, located in southwestern Iran.

The incident took place on the eve of the anniversary of the elimination of Soleimani in a US drone attack in Iraq, on January 3, 2020.