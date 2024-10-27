The owner of the trucking company that employed the terrorist who rammed into pedestrians in the Glilot section of northern Tel Aviv, murdering one and wounding dozens, says the driver did not follow his set route.

"He went off route. He left Karnei Shomron for Ramat Hasharon, unloaded, and after that, he was supposed to get on the nearby Route 5 back to Ramat Hasharon. He went off route and drove around Ramat Hasharon until he got to the scene of the ramming. He had no reason to be there," the owner told Kan News.

One individual was murdered in the attack and 35 were injured, some seriously.

The truck driver was neutralized. Initial reports found that a bus stopped near the bus stop to let off passengers near the Glilot military base. At the same time, the truck rammed into the bus and the pedestrians at the bus stop. Civilians at the scene opened fire at the driver and eliminated him.

The terrorist was identified as Rami Natour, an Arab Israeli from Qalansuwa. His family claims that he suffered from heart disease: "It wasn't a terror attack, Rami sufferers from illnesses and he lost control due to a medical problem."

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: דני גור/TPS

credit: TPS

credit: שמעון ברוך/TPS

credit: שמעון ברוך/TPS

credit: נדב גולדשטיין/TPS

credit: נדב גולדשטיין/TPS